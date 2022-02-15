Former NXT UK Superstar Jazzy Gabert comments on bullying in WWE

Jazzy Gabert, a.k.a The Alpha Female, has come out against the WWE, claiming a culture of bullying exists inside the company.

Gabert has been wrestling for over 20 years, most notably when she made her name on the British independent wrestling scene, performing for the Pro Wrestling EVE. In 2017, Gabert competed in the Mae Young Classic, impressing the WWE higher-ups so much that she would eventually be signed for the NXT UK brand in 2019.

Speaking on the podcast, 'Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree' the former NXT UK Superstar spoke of a time when she felt unwelcome in the locker room.

“I entered a room and I could hear everyone is laughing and having fun, I entered the room and everyone gets quiet. I mean I don’t care, I don’t need friends in this business, but it’s like what? Or when we had to do team exercises, everyone would run away and I’m like ‘ah man’, they made me really feel like I’m a bad person." H/T EWrestlingNews

Gabert also highlighted the lack of care that many officials seemed to have for her, despite her trying to nurse her injured back.

One day, I won’t mention a name but one girl she hit me so hard on my injured back, that my neck snapped backwards and my legs felt numb, and I fall down. I then look at the coach, and he fricken turns around like ‘I didn’t see anything’ and she did it on purpose. I stand up and I [say to her] ‘why are you doing this?’, she says ‘this is how I do it’, so I’m like ‘ok, whatever.’ Like what can you do in this moment? You can’t do nothing.”H/T EWrestlingNews

After two years with the company, Gabert left the WWE. She now resides in her native country of Germany, where she performs for wrestling promotion Sirius Sports Entertainment, a company that Gabert herself created.

Jazzy Gabert on why she left WWE in 2020

After making her NXT UK debut in 2019, Jazzy Gabert was immediately thrust into a top storyline against former NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

However, after a relatively lacklustre debut, Gabert asked for her release at the start of 2020.

In an interview with Andy Datson of WrestleTalk, Gabert spoke of her unhappiness with her placement on the card but thanked WWE for the opportunity.

"I was also really happy that I got TV time almost every week; of course some could say it was not a good storyline I was placed in, but I honestly was just happy to be out there at all and I tried to make the best of it.” H/TWrestleTalk

With a 20 year career under her belt, Gabert could control her destiny and move on from a place in WWE, where many would only dream of going.

