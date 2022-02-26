"I'm burned out on Natalya" – Wrestling veteran airs frustration after SmackDown match (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels WWE features Natalya much too often in their programming.

The third-generation superstar holds several records in WWE. Her most recent accolade came when the Guinness World Records recognized her for having the highest number of victories in WWE by a female. She also holds the record for most matches in WWE by a female and most pay-per-view appearances by a female. The Queen of Harts was in action today on the blue brand as she faced off against NXT call-up Xia Li.

Dutch Mantell sat down with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. Mantell reviewed Xia Li's match with Natalya and suggested WWE was wearing Nattie out with over-exposure. He mentioned he was "burned out" on The Queen of Harts when she was feuding with Aliyah on SmackDown:

"I'm burned out on Natalya. I'm just burned out on her. I was burned out when she went with that girl 'Atila the Hun.' Yeah, I did say that. I couldn't remember Aliyah. I've been hit on the head too many times." (from 42:42 onwards)

Xia Li defeated Natalya in her debut match on SmackDown

Xia Li finally got her hands on the three-time Guinness World Record holder this week on the blue brand. The animosity between the two had been simmering in the weeks leading up to the match as Nattie vented her frustrations on Aliyah and Xia Li came to her rescue.

Although The Queen of Harts wanted to teach a lesson to the debutant, Xia Li picked up the victory. The Protector matched the veteran move-for-move. Li finally picked won with an earth-shattering Spinning Heel Kick.

