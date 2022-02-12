"For seven years?" – Former WWE manager lambasts WWE for Aliyah's poor booking (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell isn't impressed with WWE's booking of Aliyah.

Aliyah burst onto the main roster after the 2021 WWE Draft and impressed everyone on SmackDown. During her short stint on the blue brand, the up-and-comer managed to rake up several wins against Natalya and captured the world record for the fastest win against The Queen of Harts at 3.17 seconds.

Speaking on the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that WWE was making the new star look very weak. Mantell compared her to women in AEW who were burning it down:

"They make that Aliyah look like crap, they really do. They house that girl in Orlando for seven years, and that's all we get. We see all these girls in AEW and they're burning it up. If I was an instructor at the academy of WWE in Orlando, I wouldn't have promote it that much because they wouldn't have done their job with this girl. For seven years?" (from 18:26 onwards)

Mantell also claimed that she looked inexperienced in the ring:

"She's a beautiful girl. She should still be buying a ticket. That's what it looks like. If she walked out there with a ticket in her hand, you say, 'Okay you qualify, get in the ring.' Really. Do you disagree with me?"

Aliyah tapped to the Sharpshooter this week

Aliyah squared off against arch-rival Natalya once again this week on SmackDown in a singles competition with the stipulation that the match could only end in pinfall or submission. The veteran picked up the win this time as she put the up-and-comer in the Sharpshooter.

After the match, The Queen of Harts looked to lay a beating on her defeated opponent. However, Xia Li came to Aliyah's rescue and knocked Natalya out of the ring.

