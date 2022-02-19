"I actually think it hurts" – Wrestling veteran bashes Ronda Rousey for heelish promos (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes Ronda Rousey is a heel in WWE.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made a triumphant WWE return earlier this year, winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match. In the week that followed, Rousey confirmed that she'll be challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated Ronda is not a strong talker. He said although Rousey was trying to depict herself as a babyface, she came across as a heel in her promos:

"I actually think it hurts Ronda when you hear her do a promo. She's not a strong talker at all. She's trying to be a babyface but she resembles a heel in everything she says." (from 51:20 onwards)

Mantell added that Rousey was in her prime during her time in UFC when she was followed by the world's media:

"I think the time has passed. She was new in UFC, she was a rarity. Now she's just one of the gang. If you want all the media to start following her, I don't know how you do that. Because she was followed by all the media too, because of her UFC stuff. I don't think they're going to follow her just because she's in WWE."

Ronda Rousey will compete at Elimination Chamber with one arm tied behind her back

This week, SmackDown kicked off with Ronda Rousey & Naomi meeting Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville in the ring for a contract signing.

As Sonya & Charlotte signed the contract, Deville mentioned she added a surprise stipulation to the match. Deville recalled that last week Rousey said she could beat Sonya with "one arm tied behind her back." So Sonya opted for the stipulation in the contest.

This didn't deter Rousey & Naomi as they signed the contract making the match official for Elimination Chamber 2022.

