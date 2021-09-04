"They're split right now" - WWE Veteran reveals the result of Becky Lynch's recent heel turn (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager and wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is not a big fan of WWE's booking of Becky Lynch following her return at WWE SummerSlam. He believes that the crowd is currently divided and that might cause issues for WWE down the line.

Lynch returned to WWE at SummerSlam after being away for over a year. Her entrance elicited one of the loudest crowd reactions of the night considering the popularity she garnered over the past few years.

However, she promptly challenged for the SmackDown Women's Championship and seemingly used an underhanded tactic by taking a cheap shot before the action began. This helped The Man connect with the Manhandle Slam and pin Bianca Belair for the championship.

Over the following week, reports emerged that she had turned heel and it was confirmed on the SmackDown after SummerSlam where she displayed heel tendencies. However, the audience is currently divided. While half the crowd boos Becky, the other half cheers for The Man on top of their lungs.

On the latest edition of SmackDown's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell, Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino reviewed last night's episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Here's what Mantell had to say about Becky's recent heel work:

"The crowd is kind of fighting itself," said Mantell. "They're split right now and they're still splitting them. Even when they're talking, people are listening to it. That's the good part about it because they have their ear. They're listening. I'm not a big big fan of splitting the audience because if you do that, no matter who wins or who loses, you make half your audience- you kind of piss them off, but [Becky] was getting there. I think she's working a little too hard to get [the audience] there. If she would turn and blame them instead of 'I had to do, what I had to do' [that could work]."

You can check out Dutch Mantell's review of last night's wrestling shows by clicking here or by viewing the video embedded above.

Becky Lynch is set to face Biance Belair at WWE Extreme Rules

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair defeated Carmella, Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega in a fatal four way elimination match to earn a shot at the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

The two will make their match at Extreme Rules official by signing the contract on next week's special edition of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. Who do you think will walk out of WWE Extreme Rules as the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

