"I wish Big E had actually driven over him" – wrestling veteran reviews thrilling New Day matchup (Exclusive)

The team of Big E and Kofi Kingston defeated Los Lotharios this week on SmackDown.

It was a rubber match between the two teams, with each tandem holding one victory over the other in the preceding weeks. The New Day grabbed the win as they planted Angel with The Midnight Hour.

Speaking on this week's episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said he liked the New Day's match with "Lethal Lovers" Los Lotharios. The wrestling veteran said although it was the third week in a row WWE booked the same match, he liked the finish:

"I wish Big E had actually driven over him. I think I said to somebody. You can almost pick who's going to be first and who they're going to be facing. But they did surprise me a little bit tonight. I think in the first match, at least they changed the finish. I liked the finish, it was pretty good." (from 37:25 onwards)

Big E moved to SmackDown after his WWE title run

The Powerhouse of Positivity is now a regular on the blue brand after losing the WWE Championship at Day 1. He won the title from Bobby Lashley after cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on RAW back in September 2021.

Since then, the New Day member featured predominantly on RAW and was even drafted to the red brand during the 2021 WWE Draft, while Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston were drafted to SmackDown.

However, after losing the title, and with Woods out due to injury, Big E reunited with his long-time friend Kofi Kingston as the New Day on SmackDown.

