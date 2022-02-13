"Sacrificial lamb" - Veteran explains why WWE has stopped pushing Big E in the main event scene (Exclusive)

Former booker Dutch Mantell recently discussed the root cause for Big E losing the WWE Championship. He stated that following Roman Reigns' last-minute removal from the premium live event, Brock Lesnar needed a prominent spot, which in turn led to him winning the WWE Championship.

With Lesnar being the WWE Champion and Roman Reigns being the Universal Champion, the Powerhouse of Positivity got lost in the shuffle and wasn't able to get back to the main event scene again.

Brock Lesnar was a late addition to the WWE Championship Fatal Five-Way match at Day 1 after it was announced that Roman Reigns would not be a part of the event. Lesnar managed to dominate for most of the match and ended up winning the bout. Big E then had the opportunity to challenge Lesnar for the title through a number one contender's match, which he failed to win.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Dutch Mantell joined Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to discuss the latest episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Here's what the veteran had to say regarding Big E's situation in WWE as of late:

"No [I don't think fan support could help him], but it might hurt the person that's complaining about it if they hear of it. See, the reason they took it away from it is because of the mix-up with Reigns not making the shot, or he had COVID and they turned it into a five-way and then they had to keep Brock strong so the sacrificial lamb was Big E. I'm sure he understands it. He doesn't like it. I don't like it, but hey this is supposed to be business. I hope he looks at it that way but I'm sure his ego is hurt" [27:29 - 28:15]

Big E was on the losing end last night on SmackDown

Following The New Day's win over Los Lotharios last week, the two teams locked horns once again in the ring, but this time with different results. The Lethal Lovers managed to pick up a big win over the 11-time tag team champions after Garza rolled up Kofi Kingston for the three count.

Nonetheless, there has been a drastic change in the powerhouse's booking within the past month, as he has transitioned from being the WWE Champion to being involved in a tag team feud with Los Lotharios.

What are your thoughts on Big E's recent booking? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

