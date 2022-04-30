"No personality"— Dutch Mantell blasts WWE's booking of SmackDown Star (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell slammed Raquel Rodriguez's booking and character direction on the main roster.

Raquel made her main roster debut three weeks back on SmackDown in a backstage segment with Los Lotharios. The 31-year old competed in her first match on the blue brand this week, defeating Cat Cardoza in a singles bout.

Speaking about the bout on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said Raquel's character, in which she just smiles, shows no personality.

The wrestling veteran stressed that the former NXT Champion should be fighting bigger talents:

"She walked down the aisle with no personality, just a big smile. Then got in the ring and the match was okay but I think they're going to have to do more with that girl because she's a big girl to start off with. So, if they're going to push her, they should put her with big dogs quick to get her started. She is a big, impressive-looking girl, but it's the story they put her in." (from 28:18 to 29:29)

Raquel Rodriguez was a three-time champion in WWE NXT

Raquel's journey to the top started back in 2016 when she signed her contract and was initially assigned to the performance center. After years of hard work at at the WWE Performance Center, Big Mami Cool started to get regular TV time in 2020.

The 31-year old made an immediate impact at NXT TakeOver: Portland when she interfered in a street fight between Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox, aligning herself with the former.

The duo ran roughshod over the NXT Women’s Division during their time together, winning the inaugural Dusty Rhodes Classic and becoming the first ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions in the process.

Raquel then set her sights on the singles division as she defeated Io Shirai to capture the NXT Women’s Championship which eventually created a wedge between her and Dakota Kai. The latter played a major role in Gonzalez eventually dropping the title to Mandy Rose.

However, the duo soon reunited on WWE's third brand, defeating Toxic Attraction to capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships for a second time.

Raquel will be looking to replicate her success from NXT on the main roster. She is off to a good start, defeating Cat Cardoza in under three minutes.

