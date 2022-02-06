"It started like 2000 years ago"- WWE Legend blasts booking of Sonya Deville and Naomi's feud (Exclusive)

Naomi's long-running storyline with Sonya Deville continued on this week's WWE SmackDown as the former women's champion demanded a match against the authority figure.

Dutch Mantell shared his criticism over the feud during the latest Smack Talk episode and felt that the company had dragged the angle out for far too long.

The former manager said WWE fails to strike a balance as storylines either become stale or get nixed before they reach a proper crescendo.

The former Zeb Colter couldn't grasp the processes that were followed during the company's creative meetings, as he revealed below:

"Well, how long have we seen Naomi and Sonya? When are they really going to pull the trigger right? Sometimes they go too long, and sometimes they don't go long enough. I don't know what their thought processes are during these creative meetings but, I don't even know what they are thinking, to tell you the truth. But if you want to sit down and just want to pick it apart, you can pick it apart," said Dutch Mantell. [17:34 – 18:32]

Dutch Mantell wasn't done as he made another hilarious remark on the SmackDown storyline:

"I think they wrote about that match in the Bible years ago, and it's still going on. It started like 2000 years ago or something. It's Biblical almost," added Mantell. [25:45 - 25:58]

You can watch the full interview below:

Will Sonya Deville and Naomi's WWE storyline ever end?

Sonya Deville made her television return in January 2021 and has since been pushed as one of the on-screen authority figures in the company.

Deville's program with Naomi began in August 2021, following the former women's champion's constant attempts to get booked for matches.

WWE refrained from getting Deville back in the ring throughout the entire angle, and it wasn't until January 28th, 2022, that Sonya had her first singles match with Naomi.

The former Funkadactyl picked up the win over Sonya Deville, and their issues were explored in the women's Royal Rumble match, too, as Naomi eliminated her rival from the contest.

WWE is yet to book a definitive end to the feud, and the superstars could very well battle it out at WrestleMania and settle their scores once and for all.

What's your take on the SmackDown feud?

Let us know in the comments section.

