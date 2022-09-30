"I don't think he was drawing that well" – Former WWE manager shares his honest opinions on Bray Wyatt

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell feels Bray Wyatt was never a big draw during his time in WWE.

Wyatt is a third-generation superstar who was a prominent feature on TV during his WWE stint. He competed in several high-profile matches and captured the world championship on three occasions in the company. However, he was shockingly released from his contract in July 2021.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran revealed that he never found Wyatt to be a significant draw. He explained that the Wyatt Family just came out and beat people up without cheating, making it difficult for them to generate heat as heels.

"Well, I don't think he was drawing that well to tell you the truth. This is what I never understood about Bray Wyatt or the family - they didn't really cheat to win. They just beat you up. So where's the heat in that? If you beat somebody up and you just beat him up and he does his move, he just beat him. So you can't get mad on another guy just beating the guy."

Mantell stated that he understood the paranormal aspects of the gimmick but never fully got the character.

"I never understood the gimmick at all. It was kind of off-country occult, I guess, but I never really got it." [0:21 - 1:06]

Bray Wyatt's last match was at WrestleMania 37

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 37, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton were caught in a battle of attrition.

Orton burned The Fiend during their Firefly Inferno match back in December 2020. After a brief hiatus, The Eater of Worlds returned at WWE Fastlane to confront The Viper.

The two eventually met at WrestleMania 37. However, Alexa Bliss betrayed Wyatt, allowing Orton to pick up the win. Since then, The Fiend moniker hasn't appeared on WWE TV.

