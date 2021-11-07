"Who gets fined a Million dollars?" – Former Booker comments on Brock Lesnar's huge fine (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell expressed his concerns with Brock Lesnar getting fined a million dollars.

Having been a booker himself in the past, Mantell was unable to wrap his head around how WWE could even go the route of fining Lesnar one million dollars, given that it's pushing the bounds of reality.

A few weeks ago, Lesnar came out and attacked WWE personnel and wreaked havoc on Roman Reigns in the opening segment of SmackDown. Lesnar was later suspended indefinitely, which prompted The Beast Incarnate to attack WWE official Adam Pearce. As a result, Pearce fined Lesnar one million dollars.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell reviewed the latest episodes of SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Here's what he had to say regarding the fine:

"One thing that pissed me off was the million dollar fine for Brock Lesnar. The Million Dollar fine. I'm still saying, a million dollars? Highly, Highly excessive. 100,000 maybe, 50,000 I would have been okay with it, but a million dollars? Who gets fined a million dollars, ever? Well they might need to make up for those budget cuts."

You can check out the full episode of Smack Talk in the video below:

Brock Lesnar recently challenged for the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns' win over John Cena at SummerSlam was cut short as Brock Lesnar's music blared over the speakers in Allegiant Stadium. Lesnar made his way down the ramp and came face to face with The Tribal Chief.

Over the next few weeks, Lesnar chose not to show up and let the tensions between Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns rise. However, The Beast Incarnate did return a few weeks later and expressed his intentions to face Roman Reigns.

The two titans collided at Crown Jewel last month where, after interference from The Usos, Roman managed to win.

With Brock Lesnar now indefinitely suspended, the feud has been put on the back burner but will surely be revisited given how things ended at Crown Jewel.

When do you think Brock Lesnar will return? Do you think Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar could headline WrestleMania 38? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please h/t Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh