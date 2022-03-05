"Don't think he's ever swung one before" - Dutch Mantell calls out WWE star over weak sledgehammer shots (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell wasn't too impressed with Ridge Holland's recent sledgehammer shots, and the WWE veteran shared his honest opinions while reviewing the backstage segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

Sheamus and Holland smashed Big E's ATV to bits on the latest SmackDown episode, and Mantell noted that the former NXT star missed all his shots.

While Sheamus seemed well-versed on how to capably use the weapon, Ridge Holland's strikes just didn't seem convincing enough.

"I was watching that Holland kid swing a sledgehammer. I don't think he's ever swung one before," said Dutch Mantell. "He missed it. He missed it and spun all the way around. It looks like Sheamus has used it. But I don't think the other kid has ever used one. But the point got over, we're not going for sledgehammer style here, and they destroyed the little vehicle they were coming in on." [28:13-28:40]

Dutch Mantell says WWE could have extended Big E's ATV angle

Big E's ATV vehicle, unfortunately, didn't have a lengthy spell on WWE television despite getting over with the fans.

Dutch Mantell explained that the company could have featured the former WWE Champion's ATV a little longer before pulling the trigger on its expected destruction.

"I thought that little vehicle thing was getting over. How long has it been used? Two weeks? Two weeks and then you beat it up already." Mantell added, "Yeah, I don't think the people are attached to that ATV yet. If they were attached a little bit before, that would make the heels a little more evil, I think. But no, they had to go and get rid of it right away." [28:40-29:12]

Before Sheamus and Ridge Holland ran off with Big E's $100,000 ride, The New Day member was scheduled to compete in a singles match against The Celtic Warrior.

Are you a fan of the ongoing SmackDown storyline? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Kartik Arry