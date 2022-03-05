"She didn't sell it" - WWE Veteran criticizes Charlotte Flair ahead of her match with Ronda Rousey (Exclusive)

Former booker Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts Ronda Rousey's altercation with Charlotte Flair, which happened on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Rousey competed on SmackDown for the first time this week in a match against Sonya Deville. Charlotte Flair was present on commentary, and throughout the bout, it was heavily implied that Rousey was dependent on the arm bar.

However, following the match, Rousey managed to grab hold of the SmackDown Women's Champion and applied an ankle lock, forcing her to tap out.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell joined Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to dive into last night's episodes of AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown. Here's what the industry veteran had to say regarding Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville:

"[Ronda] beat two opponents. She beat Sonya and then she tapped out- even though it's not official, she tapped out Flair after she said she was gonna make her tap out. Only thing I got with it is when she got on that ankle lock and then when she got out of the ring, she sold just a little bit. She didn't sell it like she should be. If you don't sell it, then people have no way of knowing the damage that was done. She's a UFC fighter. She got your ankle, she could easily break it if she wanted to. I wish she'd have sold it a little more" [31:19 - 31:57]

Charlotte Flair's reign as champion might come to an end at WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair has had a dominant run so far as the SmackDown Women's Champion, but she is set to face her toughest challenge to date at WrestleMania 38. Following her Royal Rumble win, Ronda Rousey selected Flair as her opponent for The Show of Shows.

Rousey and Flair will become the first women to main-event WWE's biggest show twice when they face off for the SmackDown Women's Championship to close out night one of WrestleMania.

