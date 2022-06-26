"Does that make sense?" - Former WWE manager criticizes Vince McMahon's idea of booking rematches (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has given his thoughts on Vince McMahon consistently booking premium live event rematches.

Following Roman Reigns' victory over Riddle last week on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar returned to confront the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns initially won the titles after defeating The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 38. The two megastars will battle it out once again at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match with championships on the line.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that McMahon is generally the one who comes up with the idea of conducting premium live event rematches. However, Mantell believes these kinds of matches don't make any sense. The veteran added that WWE no longer operates as a wrestling company, as it focuses more on overall content.

"This is what they do, it is Vince. Does that make sense? Not at all. Not really, but that's Vince, that's what he mostly does. And when it was the only game in town he could get back with it, but guess what, it's not the only game in town now, and he's still doing it. People say there is a war between TNA and WWE or ECW or AEW and WWE, it can only be a war when one side realizes they are in a war. They don't give a crap about it because they are not making money out of house shows, they are making money out of TV's and out of other stuff. The content they are creating, they are not wrestling company anymore, they're a content company." (49:45- 51:15)

Dutch Mantell discussed how he used to pitch his ideas to Vince McMahon

Dutch Mantell recently discussed how he used to pitch his ideas to Vince McMahon during his time with WWE.

In continuation of the same conversation, Mantell suggested that people should always pitch their ideas to McMahon directly. The former manager believes this was a more successful approach because the creative team wouldn't always fully understand how to discuss the ideas with the boss. He added:

"When I was in WWE, you couldn't give one of the creative guys an idea. Because if he would go to pitch it to Vince, he doesn't know what he's talking about. And if he was questioned or challenged on it, he doesn't know what to say. So if you've got an idea, you gotta take it right to Vince because a creative guy won't understand it."

Despite being under investigation for alleged misconduct, Vince McMahon still maintains creative control in WWE. The constant rematches at the top of the card may bring mixed reactions from fans, but they have proven to be successful from a business perspective. It will be interesting to see if this remains the case heading into SummerSlam as it's headlined by Reigns and Lesnar once again.

