"You're splitting fans" - WWE Veteran slams Becky Lynch's booking (Exclusive)

WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell did not think it was a good idea to turn Becky Lynch heel this soon. It splits the fans since she is one of the most over stars of the current generation.

With over decades of experience in the wrestling industry, Dutch Mantell's insight has been integral to multiple promotions in the past, including WWE. Despite liking SmackDown in general last night, he was not a fan of Lynch turning on the fans so quickly after her return.

Here's what Mantell had to say about Lynch's heel turn:

"I didn't like it because she was such a big babyface." Mantell observed. "Now you're asking them to accept her [as a heel]. You're splitting the people. You're splitting fans. You're splitting loyalty. That is something that fans give to you. It's like currency so you just can't go and just burn it just because you feel like you need a change. It was too quick, too soon. I don't think we're gonna see Becky Lynch as a heel for a long time [after this]. I think she might go a month, six weeks or whatever."

Before her heel turn, Lynch was one of the company's top babyfaces. Her work over the previous years cemented her as one of the greatest WWE stars of this era.

Becky Lynch captured the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam

Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam and promptly challenged Bianca Belair to a match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. The match didn't last as long as expected, as The Man defeated the EST of WWE in just 27 seconds for the championship.

Over the next few days, reports emerged stating that Becky had turned heel. On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, the new champion's promo confirmed the reports when she began by saying that she would not apologize for anything.

