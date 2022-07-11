“It’s the same people every week doing the same thing”- Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell criticizes WWE’s current setup (Exclusive)

Wrestling Veteran Dutch Mantell is not a fan of the company booking the same matches week after week!

Over the course of the last few years, WWE has released over 80 male and female stars that range from main eventers to up-and-comers in NXT. This has resulted in a depleted roster on both RAW and SmackDown, with stars facing the same opponents repeatedly.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that during his time with the company, wrestlers used to show up on both shows which led to fresh matchups every week.

"When I was there, everybody came. Everybody that was booked on RAW, would show up on RAW. They ran consecutive nights, Mondays and Tuesdays, so when they brought you in for Monday, everybody would stay for Smackdown. I don't know if they had an internal roster or not. That's where I think the shows were better back then. They had more talent which they could juggle better. But here, we've complained about this for months and months that it's the same people, every week, doing the same thing." (from 49:12 to 49:51)

Dutch Mantell also shared his thoughts on WWE's presentation of Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan stunned the wrestling world at Money in the Bank as she outperformed six other women to win the MITB ladder match. The former Riott Squad member went on to cash in her contract on Ronda Rousey on the same night, becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Speaking about her victory on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that WWE presented Liv's victory as a fluke by talking about Natalya weakening Ronda Rousey:

"Yeah, why would they even bring that up? That takes away from her win. It goes against her win, saying she fluked it out. This is when you start pouring the accolades on. She's already had a match, she's tired. She goes in the ring against a woman like Ronda Rousey and still has the wearwithall, she hooked her and she pinned her 1-2-3. And they should have been poring on the praise for that girl. But they didn't. I don't know why they did that." (from 28:00 to 28:34)

However, Liv Morgan will have a chance to prove her doubters wrong as she will go one-on-one against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. It'll be interesting to see how WWE goes about the match as The Baddest Women on the Planet has always been presented as an unstoppable force and it will Liv's first title defense.

