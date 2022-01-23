"Greener than grass" - Dutch Mantell believes WWE star isn't ready to be slotted in a big role (Exclusive)

Former booker Dutch Mantell recently commented on WWE SmackDown star Aliyah, stating that she needed more training before assuming a role on the main roster.

Aliyah only managed to get the attention of WWE management last year, as she was drafted to SmackDown in October. She got her first TV match in December and has been feuding with Natalya ever since. The two faced off last night, but Natalya refused to hold back, leading to a disqualification. Xia Li ran in to make the save after the bell was rung.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was joined by Sid Pullar III and respected wrestling journalist Bill Apter to review last night's episodes of SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Here's what Mantell had to say regarding Aliyah's match against Natalya last night on the blue brand:

"Well the finish really had a DQ,'' said Dutch Mantell. ''Then they introduced [Xia Li]. (...) So Aliyah, how long was she in NXT? 7 years right? They just warehoused her down there didn't they? I still don't think the girl is ready really. She looks greener than grass. NXT didn't get her ready. She should have been this good six or nine months in but she didn't progress past that. I don't get it. Sometimes I get it. Sometimes I don't."

Check out the full review in the video below as Dutch Mantell and Bill Apter provide insight and share their thoughts on AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown:

Aliyah set a new record last week on WWE SmackDown

Last week Aliyah took on Natalya in a singles match on SmackDown. As soon as the match started, Aliyah rolled up the veteran to score the fastest victory in WWE history at 3.17 seconds.

It seems like the feud between Aliyah and Natalya will continue. However, with Xia Li now added to the mix, things might take a turn. What do you think of their current rivalry? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please add an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Could Paige return at this year's Royal Rumble? Learn more from our experts right here

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying Aliyah and Natalya's feud? Yes No 0 votes so far