"She’s a danger to herself but especially to others"- Wrestling legend demands strict punishment for Sunny

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has made his stance on Sunny (aka Tammy Sytch) clear and demands her separation from the rest of society.

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch made a name for herself as Sunny during the 90s. She was quite possibly the most popular female star in WWE at the time. However, Sytch has had quite a downfall over the years.

She was recently arrested for DUI manslaughter (DUI causing the death of a person) and is facing several other charges. A 75-year-old man named Julian Lafrancis Lasseter was killed in the accident that Sytch caused.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared a tweet stating his honest opinion on Sytch. He believes that the former superstar is a danger to herself and others and wants to see her removed from society for the safety of other people.

"Got a lot of feedback over my Tammy Sytch observations in the last week. She’s a danger to herself but especially to others. She should be separated from the rest of society for their safety not hers. 5 years to 10 isn’t unthinkable at this point. @TruHeelSP3 @rdore2000," wrote Mantell.

You can check out his tweet below:

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell @rdore2000 Got a lot of feedback over my Tammy Sitch observations in the last week. She’s a danger to herself but especially to others. She should be separated from the rest of society for their safety not hers. 5 years to 10 isn’t unthinkable at this point. @TruHeelSP3 Got a lot of feedback over my Tammy Sitch observations in the last week. She’s a danger to herself but especially to others. She should be separated from the rest of society for their safety not hers. 5 years to 10 isn’t unthinkable at this point. @TruHeelSP3 @rdore2000

Sunny was recently remanded to jail after her bond was revoked

The WWE Hall of Famer had recently posted a $227,500 bond, which has now been revoked by a judge. The judge didn't mince her words while stating the reason behind putting Sytch back in jail.

"The defendant [Sytch] is a threat to the community and I do not feel that a monitor would protect the community I do find that the state has met the burden, I am going to grant this motion and we’ll be taking you into custody today," the judge said.

Sytch has previously commented on the incident and stated that she suffered a seizure before the car crash. It remains to be seen what the verdict in the matter will be.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Debottam Saha