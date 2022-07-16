"The next day, he died" - Dutch Mantell details his last interaction with WWE legend

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell opened up about his last interaction with The Ultimate Warrior that took place at the latter's Hall of Fame induction.

The Ultimate Warrior was one of the most popular stars of his generation. He was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2014, 18 years after his last appearance with the company. However, he tragically passed away just a few days later due to cardiac arrest.

Speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Dutch Mantell stated that the former WWF Champion thanked him during their interaction on WrestleMania weekend. Dutch added that he was taken aback by The Ultimate Warrior mentioning him in his speech during the induction:

"The weekend that he was inducted, I briefly went through there and shook his hand. He said, 'I remember you, thank you very much and you're very nice.' He went up and gave his Hall of Fame speech and he mentioned me in the speech, which surprised me because I was just trying to help these guys. It was really surreal because he made it to RAW on Monday and then the next day, he died. So a very set of surreal circumstances surrounding the last time I was around The Ultimate Warrior." (from 2:38 to 3:33)

Dutch Mantell says The Ultimate Warrior looked alright before his WWE Hall of Fame induction

The Ultimate Warrior's demise was one of the most tragic events that sent shockwaves through the wrestling fraternity as the former WWF Champion was present on RAW just a day before his demise.

The very next day, on April 8, 2014, he suffered a heart attack outside a hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona, and passed away at a nearby hospital a short time later at the age of 54.

Speaking about his demise, Dutch Mantell mentioned that The Warrior looked like himself before his Hall of Fame induction:

"He looked like Warrior to me. He didn't look like he was sick. He didn't look flushed, he looked OK. But every time I saw him he always looked inflated, because he was. So I didn't look for anything out of the ordinary." (from 3:50 to 4:08)

Michael Paletta @MichaelPaletta3 Days after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, The Ultimate Warrior, passed away on this date in 2014. Warrior was a 2 time Intercontinental Champion, and a WWF World champion defeating Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania VI in 1990. Days after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, The Ultimate Warrior, passed away on this date in 2014. Warrior was a 2 time Intercontinental Champion, and a WWF World champion defeating Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania VI in 1990. https://t.co/JoWgD8G4xy

The Ultimate Warrior was one of pro wrestling's biggest stars in the late 1980s. WWE introduced the Warrior Award to keep his memory and legacy alive, which is given out annually at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

