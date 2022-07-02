Dutch Mantell details major problem with a WWE storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on 'The New Vicious Viking Raiders.'

After assaulting Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods on the last edition of SmackDown, Erik & Ivar again decimated the 11-time tag team champions on the blue brand this week. The Viking raiders were to face New Day, but the heels laid out Kingston & Woods before the match could begin.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said the Viking Raiders' credibility was hurt by The New Day not taking them seriously:

"Well, at least they're doing something with them. They're trying. I mean, they could've done things a lot worse. But the New Day, they don't talk like they're fearful of anybody, and then they get the cr*p beat out of them. If you really want to put somebody over, you gotta show a little bit of trepidation in your voice. They showed none. They just went out to talk about them and then one of them said, 'Let's get dangerous too.'" (from 23:50 to 24:25)

The Viking Raiders allegedly got a new name on WWE SmackDown

Erik & Ivar stunned the wrestling fraternity last week as they returned to WWE TV after being on the sidelines for three months. The duo returned as heels, sporting a new look and attire.

They interrupted a New Day dance contest and laid out everyone with powerbombs to send a message.

This week on SmackDown, as the duo came out for their match against Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston, they were announced as "The New Vicious Viking Raiders" during their entrance. The commentary also referred to them by the same name.

The Viking Raiders were one of the most dominating teams during their time in NXT. While their run on the main roster has been lackluster so far, a slight character change could help the duo find their lost spark.

