"I wish he'd have asked him that" – WWE veteran shares huge missed opportunity with Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was disappointed with the Roman Reigns segment on SmackDown this week.

Mantell was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk to review the go-home episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series. The veteran pointed out a huge missed opportunity during Roman Reigns' promo during the opening segment of the show.

Dutch Mantell said he would've liked it if Roman Reigns questioned Heyman about why he mentioned Brock Lesnar while putting over The Tribal Chief in his promo. Mantell mentioned that watching Heyman cower and squirm before Reigns was the best part of their dynamic, and it would've made for great TV once again.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"Do you know what I was disappointed in? Remember when he (Paul Heyman) brought up Brock Lesnar? I was disappointed that Roman didn't ask him just one question about Brock. Why did you bring that up? Just to see Paul squirm because that was the best part of it. That's what you got to say to keep that story alive. I don't know where they're going with it. But I am sure they haven't dropped it. But I wish he'd have asked him that."

You can watch the full video here:

Roman Reigns destroyed King Woods' crown on SmackDown

The Usos and Paul Heyman wanted a surprise coronation for their Tribal Chief, but Roman Reigns had other plans. Roman said he didn't need silly objects like a cape, scepter, or crown to be the Head of the Table.

King Woods walked out to assert that he was still king and challenged Roman to a match without The Usos. This irked the Universal Champion, and he instructed The Usos to destroy Woods' throne, scepter, and cape.

This was enough provocation for King Woods as he rushed to the ring despite the odds being against him. Reigns then proceeded to annihilate Woods' crown as The New Day member watched helplessly.

