Dutch Mantell discloses top WWE Executive's alleged reputation for off-screen relationships with Divas

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently revealed alleged details of John Laurinaitis' "reputation".

The aforementioned WWE Executive was named alongside Vince McMahon in recent reports about a $ 3 million settlement with a former employee and a subsequent internal investigation.

Dutch Mantell opened up about Laurinaitis' reported reputation backstage of "sleeping with the Divas". He stated that the latter was involved in a secret relationship with talents backstage albeit in his private time. He recalled past reports and said:

"Well, I heard more about Laurinaitis than I did about Vince. Because Laurinaitis is, I mean, I heard all kinds of stories about him. You know he would leave the TV, and then he would somehow meet up later, that was his own private time, and the diva he met with, it was her own private time too. That was kind of hush hush, but he had quite the reputation from what I hear. Now, did I do it? No. First of all, I was too freaking old, and second of all, and it's you got to actually work at a little bit. I didn't feel like working but see, Laurinaitis is in the position he was in, you know, he could just tell those girls anything, especially a new girl." (0:25 -- 1:36)

Check out the video below:

Mantell further claimed that the link between Laurinaitis and WWE talent would raise eyebrows, especially when certain women received favorable treatment. However, he insisted that these were "alleged" pieces of information about Laurinaitis' past conduct backstage.

Dutch Mantell continued, "And as soon as the girl had something to do with Laurinaitis, all the other girls knew it. So he'd put her on an island by herself, which actually caused more problems than what promotion or a move up the card could cure. So, when you look at these big Divas, there's no telling how they got there. I mean talent might have been one reason, something else may be on another reason. Allegedly, allegedly, that's my favorite word allegedly, I heard a lot about Mr. Laurinaitis." (1:37 -- 2:24)

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's response to recent allegations

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

After reports of misconduct were made public, Vince McMahon stepped back from his role as the company's Chairman and CEO. He was replaced by his daughter Stephanie McMahon, who is now the interim Chairwoman & CEO of WWE.

Mr. McMahon appeared on the latest edition of SmackDown and cut a short promo where he repeated WWE's slogan "Then, Now, Forever". He then stressed his point by adding, "... and most importantly, together."

Please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any above quotes.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far