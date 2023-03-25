Dutch Mantell discusses a "really, really good moment" from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about this week's episode of SmackDown.

The blue brand emanated from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The show featured some of the top stars on the roster, including Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Gunther, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and The Usos. This week's edition also featured the return of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

On the recent Smack Talk podcast, Mantell said that the first half of the show was written pretty well. He felt that the second hour, however, missed its mark. The wrestling veteran stated that WWE booked the Rey and Dominik Mysterio angle very well and it was the highlight of this week's episode of the blue brand.

"Well, it probably was filler. They've done all their angles. All this was, was a maintenance show to tighten up a few ends. The only thing they put in concrete was the Mysterio thing, which was a really, really good moment. I thought the first hour was tremendous. The second hour it just kinda played around. But a good performance." [From 1:01:20 - 1:02:53]

Rey Mysterio will battle Dominik at WWE WrestleMania

This week on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio battled LA Knight in a singles bout. This encounter was made official last week when the two superstars confronted each other backstage.

The future WWE Hall of Famer put on a show on the blue brand in front of his family. He even paid homage to the late great friend Eddie Guerrero during the matchup. However, Dominik Mysterio made his way to ringside, tilting the odds in favor of Knight.

Rey was about to seal the win with a 619, but Dominik interfered, allowing LA Knight to pick up a huge win. In the aftermath of the match, Dom started insulting his mother and sister, who were seated at ringside.

WWE WrestleMania @WrestleMania After enduring months of disrespect, @ReyMysterio will finally step in the squared circle in a highly-personal showdown against his own son, @DomMysterio35 , at #WrestleMania After enduring months of disrespect, @ReyMysterio will finally step in the squared circle in a highly-personal showdown against his own son, @DomMysterio35, at #WrestleMania https://t.co/iOQDOsoZI4

This was the final straw for Rey as he shoved his son and announced that they would meet at WrestleMania.

