Dutch Mantell on ex-WWE star's arrest: "He looks like he needs help" (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell worked for WWE as the Uncle Zebekiah character in 1995 and 1996 before returning in 2013 for a three-year run as Zeb Colter. The legendary wrestling booker and manager recently gave his thoughts on Duke The Dumpster Droese's arrest.

Droese wrestled for WWE from 1994 to 1996. On May 5, the 56-year-old was arrested after allegedly attempting to purchase sexual content involving a minor off the dark web in 2024.

Mantell appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine alongside Bill Apter, Mac Davis, and Teddy Long. The 75-year-old referenced Droese's 30-day jail sentence in 2013 for selling prescription pills to an undercover police officer. He also reacted to the former WWE star's mugshot.

"He's been involved in this [legal issues] before," Mantell said. "I don't know him that well. I just heard of all this dark side of him when he left WWE. He looks really, really rough right now. He looks like he needs help, or he needs something." [2:05 – 2:25]

Trending

Droese turned himself in to the Warren County Sheriff's Department before being released after posting a $10,000 bond. The former wrestler will attend an arraignment hearing at Warren County Circuit Court on May 28. If found guilty, he faces two to four years in prison.

Mac Davis on Duke Droese's life after WWE

Following his latest arrest, Duke Droese lost his job as an Adult Recovery Court Program (ARC) DUI Coordinator. He previously worked in an elementary school as a special education teacher before his 2013 sentence.

Responding to Dutch Mantell, The Wrestling Time Machine host Mac Davis explained why he was surprised to hear about Droese's arrest:

"There was a period of time, too, when it came to Duke that he had a podcast. This is the last I remember of Duke being on social media. He had a podcast, and a lot of people would come on the podcast and they would talk about fighting demons and recovery and stuff like that, so this news, really, when it broke, kinda stunned me. I was like, wait a minute, the last time I saw him, he was trying to help people." [2:27 – 2:49]

Droese is best known to wrestling fans for his over-the-top garbage man gimmick in WWE. He shared the ring with several big names, including Jerry Lawler, Steve Austin, and Triple H.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More