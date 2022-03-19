"They don't have anybody else" – Ex-WWE veteran explains why Brock Lesnar's current role is important for the company (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell provided his take on Brock Lesnar's current role in WWE. He also spoke about the opening segment of this week's episode of SmackDown, which reminded him of vintage WWF.

In this week's episode of SmackDown, Lesnar set his sights on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in what turned out to be an incredible opening segment. The Beast Incarnate used a forklift to lift The Bloodline's car and drop it on its side.

While recently speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said the opening segment helped Brock Lesnar get further over with the WWE Universe:

"Great segment because, to me, that's what WWE is good at. You don't see a forklift go through a car everyday, and there are people watching who have never seen old WWE, they have never seen Stone Cold drive to the ring in a beer truck and spray it down and any of that stuff, so seeing this tonight was vintage WWF. It worked and it got Brock over and they took off that first 30 minutes of the show but it was entertaining, actually better than a match." (37:30 onwards)

Watch Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk below:

Dutch Mantell gave credits to Brock Lesnar for his current role

While speaking on the same topic, Dutch Mantell praised Brock Lesnar for his current role and believes WWE needs someone like him at the moment.

Mantell claimed Lesnar is a credible threat capable of beating anyone, including Roman Reigns:

"I'll have to give credits where credits due, Brock played his role good and I think he's good at this role and they need him in this role because they don't have anybody else. They have guys that can wrestle and cut half interviews, but you believe Brock, you believe he could kick your butt, you believe he could kick Roman Reigns' butt." (38:14 onwards)

Brock Lesnar is preparing for his upcoming WrestleMania 38 match against Roman Reigns. He'll be defending the WWE Championship while aiming to end Reigns' legendary reign as the Universal Champion.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

