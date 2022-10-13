"One of the best things I have seen in a long time" - Former WWE manager is a big fan of Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's feud (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently stated that he's eagerly looking forward to the match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Fans have been divided since the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between The Tribal Chief and Logan was announced. A section of fans is pleased to see the company commit to and push Logan to the moon.

However, many die-hard fans have criticized Logan Paul for getting a title shot despite being new to the business with only two matches under his belt.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said he is excited about the upcoming bout.

The former WWE manager added that Logan Paul's feud with Roman Reigns is one of the best things he has seen of late, and it quickly grabbed his attention.

"And I was reading some complaints somewhere. 'Ohh, I don't like that; that su*ks; he (Logan) shouldn't be in there.' Listen, it's make-believe that I would like to see how they would handle that because I think that's one of the best things I have seen in a long time because when Logan Paul shows up, I was like, 'Woah.' This is different, and it grabbed my attention," said Dutch Mantell.

Furthermore, Mantell said he enjoyed Logan and Reigns' press conference a few weeks ago and is sure the upcoming match would be "great."

"And Logan Paul is good, and their press conference was pretty good too. So I think at Crown Jewel, I think it'll be a great match, and Logan Paul beating Roman? No chance in Egypt of that happening," added Mantell. (From 5:11 - 6:05)

Check out the full video below:

Logan Paul and Roman Reigns could steal the show at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Despite apprehensions from some corners, it's safe to say Logan Paul wouldn't leave any stone unturned to silence his detractors. The 27-year-old was terrific in his first two bouts at WrestleMania and SummerSlam earlier this year.

As such, there's no questioning what Logan can achieve inside the squared circle. Moreover, with an in-ring genius like Roman Reigns as his opponent, there's little to no chance of things going awry come November 5th.

The biggest question remains whether WWE will shock the fans by having Logan Paul dethrone The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel.

Are you excited about Roman Reigns and Logan Paul clashing at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes