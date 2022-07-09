"You're booing an American hero" – WWE veteran opens up on the booking of Lacey Evans (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell feels that Lacey Evans is better off as a heel in the WWE.

Evans and Aliyah were scheduled to be in a tag team matchup this week on SmackDown. However, The Sassy Southern Belle was upset with the crowd for not giving her a warm reception. She called out the fans for not respecting her and then attacked her own teammate before leaving the ring.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell felt that WWE did the right thing in turning Evans heel. He mentioned that he liked how the superstar made her entrance multiple times to get the crowd all riled up.

"At least they read the room and they read it correctly. I liked when she came out and she said, 'Wait a minute. Let's do this again,' Mantell said. Then she went back and came back out again. Then she gets in there and that was actually a good interview she did. A really good interview because she's an American hero and that's her line, 'I'm an American hero, and you're booing an American hero.' That part was good." (From 33:10 - 33:40)

Dutch Mantell feels WWE started Lacey Evans off as a babyface

During the conversation, Mantell also mentioned that WWE had positioned Lacey Evans as a babyface. He recalled the American hero promos during the early part of her return.

"They didn't plan for her to be a heel when she started though. They started a 100% babyface and all of a sudden, 'Woah woah, let's back up. Let's take it back.' She's a pretty good heel. She got over tonight. But, I think she could go either way." (From 32:11 - 32:28)

The wrestling veteran clarified that Evans was a convincing heel. He said that she was one of the few superstars that would do well either way.

Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. @LaceyEvansWWE 🧠🤮 Imagine pouring your heart out in hopes to help people. Only to be met by disrespectful audiences that won't stand and cheer for an American Hero. Makes me sick.🧠🤮 Imagine pouring your heart out in hopes to help people. Only to be met by disrespectful audiences that won't stand and cheer for an American Hero. Makes me sick. 🇺🇲🧠🤮 https://t.co/NX5aE8E6tI

While this turn may come as a shock to a few, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Evans in her love-hate relationship with the WWE Universe.

