"I think people go to sleep watching it" - Dutch Mantell shares a brief but honest opinion on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE's latest SmackDown episode set the stage for WrestleMania Backlash as all the prominent storylines witnessed a few developments.

Dutch Mantell, however, did not enjoy this week's SmackDown and said that the best thing that happened was the end of the show itself.

According to the former WWE manager, most people would probably find it challenging to stay awake throughout the show. Here's what Dutch Mantell briefly said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"The nice thing is that it's over! I think people go to sleep watching it. That's what I think." [From 1:20 onwards]

What happened on the April 29th, 2022, episode of SmackDown?

Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn kicked off SmackDown in fine fashion with a highly engaging Steel Cage match, which ended with The Scottish Warrior getting his arms raised.

Madcap Moss' singles push also received impetus as the former NXT star ambushed Happy Corbin during the latter's Happy Talk segment.

Ricochet successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Shanky, and WWE even booked a post-match segment featuring the Indian star. Shanky teased a babyface turn as he argued with Jinder Mahal to wrap up the angle.

Raquel Rodriguez made her televised in-ring debut for the blue brand with an impressive win against Cat Cardoza. RK-Bro and The Usos' contract signing segment followed, and it had a few expected twists. Roman Reigns first showed up to crash the party before Drew McIntyre confronted The Tribal Chief and allied with Randy Orton and Riddle.

WWE later confirmed that McIntyre and RK-Bro would take on The Bloodline in a non-title six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash. Naomi added another win to her record by beating Shayna Baszler as WWE focused on the Women's Tag Team Championship feud.

While Xavier Woods won his singles contest against Ridge Holland, Kofi Kingston wasn't so fortunate enough because he suffered a clean loss to Sheamus. WWE also aired the fourth chapter of Lacey Evans' backstory before moving to the main event of the evening, which saw Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair take part in a Beat the Clock 'I Quit' challenge.

Edited by Lennard Surrao