"Nobody gives a crap" - Dutch Mantell gives his honest thoughts on ongoing WWE feud (Exclusive)

Former booker and respected WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently commented on the new rivalry between "The Lethal Lovers" Los Lotharios and The New Day, suggesting that not many were paying attention to the match.

Mantell also suggested that The New Day losing only hurt Big E in the long run, given that he was the WWE Champion just a little over a month ago.

Last Friday, Big E and Kofi Kingston interrupted a backstage photo shoot involving Los Lotharios, leading to a tag match on SmackDown. While The New Day managed to pick up the win, Garza and Humberto were determined to get revenge and last night competed in a rematch against the 11-time tag champs.

The match ended after Angel Garza managed to pin Kofi Kingston following a deep-stack roll-up, scoring a major victory for the Lethal Lovers.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel, Dutch Mantell joined Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to discuss the latest episodes of AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown. Here's what Mantell had to say regarding the match between Los Lotharios and The New Day:

"I enjoyed the work. They're gonna do nothing with the program. I don't think you could do anything with the program anyway. I think you could get Big E down or Kofi down and just beat them to the count. Nobody gives a crap. Really. Because the teams are not hot enough. Neither one of them. [A loss] would hurt Big E, than help [Los Lotharios] in my eyes." (24:19 - 24:56)

Check out the full recap in the video below as Dutch Mantell shares his insights on a number of topics pertaining to the current landscape of wrestling:

Big E recently lost the WWE Championship

In September, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley and won his first world championship in WWE. The Powerhouse of Positivity remained champion for almost four months before dropping the title to Brock Lesnar at Day 1 last month.

Since then, Big E has shifted to SmackDown and reunited with longtime New Day partner Kofi Kingston. The two are now embroiled in a feud with Los Lotharios as fans await the return of Xavier Woods.

Do you think Big E will be able to reclaim the WWE Championship or possibly win the Universal Championship down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former Women's Champion shared her honest opinion about Alexa Bliss and Lilly here

Edited by Jacob Terrell