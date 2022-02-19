"Goldberg couldn't tell you how he got over" - Former booker reveals how Goldberg became a megastar (Exclusive)

Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber, former booker and respected veteran Dutch Mantell explained how Goldberg gained popularity early on in his career. He stated that he was booked to look strong and didn't say much, plus his matches were kept short, which hid his weaknesses.

However, Mantell added that his appeal started to shrink when he was booked in longer matches, where he wasn't able to perform well.

The 55-year-old has been lauded by many as one of the toughest-looking performers to ever step inside the squared circle. Having been a two-time Universal Champion, he remains a special attraction for fans all across the world as he is still a part-time active performer.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel, Dutch Mantell was joined by Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to recap the latest episodes of AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown. Here's what Mantell had to say regarding the two-time Universal Champion:

"Goldberg couldn't tell you how he got over. He's like Sting because they put him over in 30 to 45 seconds every show for months and months and months. Plus he looked like a badass, he didn't talk a lot so you had to respect that here's a guy that's a killer. That's how he get over. When he had to start working a little bit, that's when the luster came off." [59:36 - 1:00-21]

Goldberg will be looking to become a three-time Univeral Champion tonight

On the February 4 episode of WWE SmackDown, Goldberg made his return and stood face-to-face with Roman Reigns to challenge him for the Universal Championship. This will be the first time these two titans will clash inside the ring.

Goldberg last stepped inside the ring at Crown Jewel against Bobby Lashley in a no rolls barred match where the former World Heavyweight Champion scored a major win over The All Mighty. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, is on an unstoppable streak as he has held the Universal Championship for well over 500 days.

Who do you think will walk out of Elimination Chamber tonight as the Universal Champion? Will Roman Reigns' run finally come to an end tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

