"You could tell it hurt" – Former WWE manager shocked as Gunther destroys friend on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Gunther chopping his associate Ludwig Kaiser on the recent edition of WWE SmackDown.

Shinsuke Nakamura came face-to-face with Gunther this week, but the Ring General refused to fight him. The King of Strong Style then challenged his right-hand man, Ludwig Kaiser. Nakamura demolished his adversary with a Kinshasa. After the match, the Intercontinental Champion was furious and hit brutal chops on Kaiser visiously, reminding him that losing was not an option.

Speaking on the post-show review, Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell detailed that the chops looked devastating. He hands props to Kaiser for selling the moves well. He detailed that the Ring General was a big man and those chops must have hurt badly.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"He chopped the c**p out of him. I do like the way the kid sold it when he did take the first two chops. You could tell it hurt. You can't work those chops and that Gunther is a big guy. So he lit him up, buddy. He was throwing them from way down town. He's got big hands anyway so it hurts like hell." (From 19:00 - 19:24)

Mantell feels it's premature for WWE to break up Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

During the same conversation, Mantell pointed out that WWE should not overexpose the angle. He mentioned that doing a similar angle week after week would result in Kaiser turning face and breaking away from the IC champion.

"It was evident that it was punishment for losing. If they'll keep that in mind and not wear it out, they've got something with him. They don't go back and have him do it next week becuase you can't beat up your manager every week. Then he's got to turn and I don't think there's anywhere to go right now at all. The manager's kinda getting over with Gunther. But if they take them apart, they're gonna have a hard time with it," Mantell added. (From 19:33 - 19:56)

It will be interesting to see if this mauling impacts the relationship between Gunther and his associate. Nakamura will also be waiting to get the IC title back. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if these developments leads to a huge clash at SummerSlam or not.

