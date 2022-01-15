"Horrible! It just didn't click" – Dutch Mantell lambasts SmackDown star for poor segment (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell feels WWE's latest rookie sensation Aliyah lacks the experience to make it on SmackDown.

Dutch Mantell sat down with Sid Pullar III on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and reviewed the latest episode of the blue brand. The former WWE manager wasn't impressed by Aliyah's debut on SmackDown.

Mantell said that Aliyah looked out of sorts during the interview and in the ring. He credited Natalya for carrying the whole segment and the match that followed:

"That girl is green, isn't she? Really, really green. I'd say that Natalya did a pretty good job with her. But that first interview they did when Aliyah left the room, horrible interview. Horrible! It just didn't click."

Mantell suggested that she was nervous during the interview, and it looked bad on TV:

"She can't talk, she can't get the lines out. You can tell she's nervous in the first interview they did when she was talking about the book of records."

You can watch the full episode of Smack Talk here:

Aliyah set a new record on SmackDown this week

This week on SmackDown, Aliyah inadvertently insulted Natalya backstage when she mentioned she didn't know that the Guinness Book of World Records was still a thing.

The Queen of Harts decided to beat the rookie in record time to bag another laurel for herself. Before the matchup, Natalya launched a vicious attack on Aliyah. The up-and-comer insisted on competing and rolled up Natalya for a pin as soon as the bell rang.

The victory meant Aliyah broke Trish's record and created a new record of fastest victory in just 3.17 seconds, and that too on her SmackDown singles debut.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Could another tag team split up soon? Click here to find out.

Edited by Abhinav Singh