"They've got to respect that" - Dutch Mantell names WWE SmackDown star that is getting over with the fans (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels that SmackDown star Butch is doing a good job on the blue brand.

With Kofi Kingston away from SmackDown, Xavier Woods was left alone to deal with Butch and the rest of Fight Night. Woods managed to pick up the win against his opponent with a small package. However, Sheamus and Ridge Holland met the New Day member on the ramp and distracted him, allowing the NXT callup to ambush him.

Speaking on this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that Butch was doing well with WWE fans. He detailed that the NXT callup was still the same scrappy performer inside the ropes and was earning the respect of the management for that.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"I think Butch is getting over. I think that's what they want him to be. He doesn't quit. He's moving all the time. So they've got to respect that." (From 21:39 - 22:05)

Xavier Woods promised to return with a mystery partner on WWE SmackDown

In the aftermath of the match, Xavier Woods appeared in a backstage interview with Megan Morant. The former King of the Ring winner mentioned that he was getting tired of the numbers game. He vowed to put an end to it next week with a six-man tag team match on fight night.

He revealed that he would bring a mystery partner along with Kofi next week against Sheamus, Ridge and Butch.

With Big E out of action for a while with a broken neck, it will be interesting to see who the mystery partner is next week on WWE SmackDown.

