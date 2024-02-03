Dutch Mantell makes a big prediction about Tiffany Stratton after WWE SmackDown debut (Exclusive) 

Another SmackDown episode is in the books, and it had some massive storyline developments before WrestleMania 40. Tiffany Stratton debuted on the Blue brand, and Dutch Mantell was among the people she impressed, and who expects the young star to have a great future in WWE.

Tiffany Stratton has been one of NXT's most promising talents who showed up in the women's Royal Rumble and was amongst the final survivors. The former NXT Women's Champion wrestled on SmackDown and picked up a singles win over Michin (Mia Yim).

While speaking about the women's segments on SmackDown, specifically on Bayley's angle with Damage CTRL, Dutch Mantell took a brief detour to praise Tiffany Stratton.

Dutch watched the 24-year-old star perform for the first time on SmackDown and honestly felt she was a "star in the making."

"(Bayley) She got a huge pop at the pay-per-view too. Not changing the subject but that Tiffany Stratton girl, that's the first time I've seen her. She is a star in the making," said the former WWE manager.

The other major women's angle of the evening saw Bayley cement her babyface turn and get into a brawl with her now-former Damage CTRL stablemates.

Dutch Mantell stated that the segment between the Royal Rumble winner and the Japanese stars was effective, though he agreed with his Smack Talk panelists some elements could have been better.

"Well, they've got to pull the trigger sometime," said Dutch. "I didn't mind the segment; I thought it was good. It was effective, and I'm not disagreeing with you, but it worked."

Bayley will challenge IYO Sky for the WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania 40. While several fans are sad that Cody Rhodes might not get to finish his story, it's heartening to know that at least Bayley is being set up for what should be a highly deserving title win at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

