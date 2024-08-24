Dutch Mantell makes an exciting observation about LA Knight's body after SmackDown (Exclusive)

LA Knight is at the peak of his powers in WWE as he is the United States Champion, and Dutch Mantell recently pointed out the improvements in the Megastar's physique.

Knight put the United States Championship on the line in the first match on this week's SmackDown and retained the title against Santos Escobar as expected.

The 41-year-old is in the nascent stages of his title reign and is highly unlikely to suffer any setbacks. Dutch Mantell, though, is very impressed by Knight's appearance.

While speaking on Smack Talk, the former WWE manager believed LA was spending more hours in the gym and is currently in tremendous shape:

"LA Knight has been hitting the gym pretty hard. He is cut up now, and he looks good; he really looks good." [From 21:15- 21:23]

Dutch Mantell also enjoyed SmackDown's in-ring opener and believed LA Knight and Santos Escobar had the best match of the show.

Mantell expected some shenanigans after the match due to how WWE had conditioned the fans, but that didn't end up happening:

"Oh, it was the best match. Just goes to show how WWE has trained their fans over the years. After the win, Escobar, I half expected the other guys to come back in. The same old thing, but they didn't. They ended it with a hand in the air." [From 20:52- 21:15]

LA Knight is finally getting the push he deserves, and while it is still too soon to judge, there are high expectations from his first run as champion in the big leagues.

Please credit Smack Talk and embed the video if the transcription is used.

