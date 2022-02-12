"But I did miss him" - Wrestling veteran upset not seeing Pat McAfee at commentary (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has shared that he missed WWE announcer Pat McAfee on commentary on this week's episode of SmackDown, which emanated from the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA.

The show started with Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcoming the fans. Usual announcer Pat McAfee was absent as he was away for the Superbowl.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that it was a good episode for the blue brand. However, the wrestling veteran stated that he missed seeing McAfee on commentary alongside Michael Cole. He revealed that he was not a big fan of Corey Graves on commentary and would rather have McAfee calling the action in the ring.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say:

"You know what I missed tonight though? McAfee. I don't much like Corey Graves anyway, but I actually missed McAfee tonight. He's kinda settled into that show and he's a good partner to Cole. And Cole and Graves, I don't think they mesh. They never have. But I did miss him tonight." [from 6:03 onwards]

Pat McAfee shared his experience of announcing on SmackDown

Pat McAfee is one of the most beloved members of the WWE announcing team. He has become an integral part of the SmackDown announcement team since his move to the blue brand in April 2021.

On a recent episode of his podcast, the WWE SmackDown announcer shared that he was yelled at for comparing Rick Boogs and Shaky to Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant. McAfee also mentioned that he was given an earful on his headset when he referred to a current WWE Superstar as a future Hall of Famer.

