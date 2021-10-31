"I don't think we're gonna hear that again" – Former booker explains what was wrong with Mustafa Ali's WWE SmackDown promo (Exclusive)

In an interview, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Mustafa Ali's promo on SmackDown.

Having been in a similar situation in the past as Zeb Colter, Mantell believed that this wouldn't sit too well with the crowd, and it won't be surprising if the angle is dropped.

Last night on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre issued an open challenge. Mustafa Ali accepted and while he put up a good fight, The Scottish Warrior came out on top. After the match, Ali took to the mic to say that the crowd booed him because of his name.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell sat down with Sid Pullar III to review the recent episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Here's what Mantell said regarding Mustafa Ali's promo:

"It's horrible. If people are to say fans are racist because of his name, you're indicting everyone. Now, I'm sure you have people out there that might fit, but you can't call everybody that. Did you feel the fans? They just sat down. We don't want to hear that. I don't think we're gonna hear that again. I really don't...I don't think we'll see it again. I hope we don't because that's a no-way street."

Mantell continued:

"Sometimes you wonder what do the [WWE creative team] think. Do you they just sit around and smoke and drink and say "Oh wow, I've got a great idea dude." It's strange. Drew McIntyre – I did like his segment tonight. He's a good talker and can back it up and that made Mustafa Ali, it got him some attention because he was competitive...judging on this, if he doesn't go that racial route, I think you might get him over somewhere."

Mustafa Ali was recently a part of an interesting storyline on WWE RAW

Before showing up on SmackDown, Ali was in a heated rivalry with former tag team partner Mansoor. The two collided in a memorable clash at Crown Jewel, making history being the first two Muslims to ever have a singles match on a WWE pay-per-view.

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE though i wish some of the circumstances were different, i’m still thankful that for the first time ever two muslims will have a singles match on a wwe ppv. i’m thankful that for one night, @KSAMANNY and i get to be what we wanted to see growing up. though i wish some of the circumstances were different, i’m still thankful that for the first time ever two muslims will have a singles match on a wwe ppv. i’m thankful that for one night, @KSAMANNY and i get to be what we wanted to see growing up. https://t.co/9Ym22RCNap

Ali has now been drafted to SmackDown, where we saw some progression in his character. What do you think is next for Mustafa Ali in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

