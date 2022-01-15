"We b**ch about this every week" – Wrestling veteran criticizes Naomi and Sonya Deville angle (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell wants a payoff for the Naomi and Sonya Deville storyline.

Mantell was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, where the veteran reviewed this week's episode of SmackDown. Mantell spoke of the long-running feud between Sonya Deville and Naomi and detailed how the feud needs to end with a proper climax.

Mantell wasn't happy with how the angle has dragged on for months. He said WWE has stretched this storyline out for too long. Mantell added he wouldn't be surprised if this story arc continued till SummerSlam:

"When are they going to pull the trigger on this? How long has this been on now? We b**ch about this every week but they [WWE] continue to do it. They're going to take it all the way to SummerSlam. They're going to try to get there, and I guess they can get there because they've got 8-10 weeks out of it so far, right? And you know it's there. All they got to do is touch it. Now what are they going to do? I have no idea."

Sonya Deville threatened to remove Naomi from the Royal Rumble match

Naomi confronted Sonya this week and asked why she was holding her back. Deville told Naomi that she was the boss and asked her to leave before she took away her chance to participate in the Royal Rumble.

Later in the evening, Naomi met up with Sonya Deville again. The two were about to throw down when Adam Pearce intervened. To calm things down, Adam Pearce booked Naomi for a match against Charlotte Flair next week.

