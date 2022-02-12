"He looked totally out of place" – Wrestling veteran smashes Roman Reigns' interview segment (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns and Goldberg spoke about their plans at this year's Elimination Chamber Match.

This week on SmackDown, Michael Cole caught up with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger Goldberg in sit-down interviews to get their thoughts on their summit clash at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell declared that he didn't like either of the interview segments on SmackDown. The wrestling veteran went on to say that Cole looked out of place interviewing with The Head of the Table.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say:

"Well, I didn't like it. Michael Cole looked out of place. He looked totally out of place. You're used to him behind the desk, and I know he used to go out an interview guys, but I don't think he conducted the interview well. It was an odd interview especially with Roman." (from 47:32 onwards)

Dutch said that Goldberg's interview was slightly better but still failed to impress him:

"Now the thing with Goldberg was a little better but not that much. At least Goldberg tried to take control of it. So you can imagine if Goldberg takes control of anything, how messed up it will be. But I didn't like either interview. I guess it served it's purpose but I don't know."

Golberg and Roman Reigns vowed to take each other down at Elimination Chamber

The Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his Special Council Paul Heyman ridiculed Goldberg's achievements. Reigns mentioned that he was the greatest Universal Champion of all time and issued a spoiler that he would "Goldberg" Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber.

During his interview with Cole, Goldberg didn't mince words either. He assured fans he's still the same dangerous man. The WCW veteran vowed to end The Tribal Chief's historic title reign and face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

