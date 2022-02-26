"You have to accept her as she is" – WWE legend reacts to Ronda Rousey criticized for her promo skills (Exclusive)

Ronda Rousey kicked off the latest SmackDown episode with a promo in which she spoke about her triumphant WWE return. The former RAW Women's Champion has often drawn criticism over her microphone skills, and the reactions online were similar following her most recent promo.

Dutch Mantell, however, came to Rousey's defense and said fans should accept her for who she is in WWE.

"The Rowdy One" experienced one of the best rookie years ever due to her no-nonsense demeanor, and Mantell said her promo work was never her strong point and shouldn't be used to undermine her overall skill set.

Here's what Dutch Mantell said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"Let's wrap it up. What did Ronda Rousey do? What was her claim to fame to get her to WWE? She was serious, and she was kicka**. You can't expect her to go down Academy award mode every time she gets a mic in front of her face. You have to accept her as she is. I do, and I think people make allowances that she is not a great talker." [36:30 – 37:10]

What happened with Ronda Rousey on SmackDown?

The Women's Royal Rumble winner came out to a solid reception on SmackDown and delivered a promo before Charlotte Flair's interruption. Rousey mentioned her UFC accolades and spoke about her mother's accomplishments in Judo before The Queen's music hit.

SmackDown's opening segment took a chaotic turn after Sonya Deville unleashed a blindsided attack on Rousey. While Charlotte joined in on the beatdown, Ronda got the last laugh as she tossed Deville away with a judo throw.

It was later announced in a backstage segment that Rousey will compete in her first TV match in years when she takes on Deville on next week's SmackDown.

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Championship storyline is getting attention heading into WrestleMania 38 as it's one of the biggest matches on the card.

