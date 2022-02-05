"I have no idea why they do that" - Wrestling veteran confused with Ronda Rousey's SmackDown segment (Exclusive)

Ronda Rousey is set to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In the closing segment of SmackDown, Sonya Deville announced that Becky Lynch had informed her she would be facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. Charlotte also mentioned that she would defend her title against Sasha Banks at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, Rousey came down to the ring and declared that she would, in fact, challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title.

Speaking on this week's episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell pointed out some inconsistencies with WWE's booking. He detailed that Rousey had no issues laying her hands on Sonya Deville, but Naomi could not do that. He was also confused as to why WWE teased a Becky vs. Ronda and Charlotte vs. Sasha match if they had not planned it for WrestleMania.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"I have no idea why they do that. I'm sitting there and I'm going, 'Okay, that'd be okay. Oh wow! That match would be alright.' Then they go somewhere else. She beats up Sonya Deville, just ignores the coat. Noami can't touch her but Ronda beats the cr*p out of her. What did we end up with? We ended up with Charlotte vs. Ronda, right? If you keep doing these silly finishes, people just turn it off." [48:00-48:51]

You can catch the full episode of Smack Talk here:

Ronda Rousey made her first appearance on SmackDown this week

The Baddest Women on the Planet made a historic first appearance on the blue brand this week. Rousey journeyed to SmackDown to announce that she would be facing off with Charlotte Flair at the Show of Shows.

During the standoff with Rousey, Charlotte remarked that her title was prettier than Ronda's baby. WWE official Sonya attempted to diffuse the tension but Ronda pushed her away. Deville then jumped on Rousey and was immediately planted. Rousey then put Deville in an armbar as she screamed in pain and tapped out.

