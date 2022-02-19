"Almost like a son" – Wrestling veteran opens up on the relationship between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and The Undertaker share a father-son relationship.

This week, WWE announced that The Undertaker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Tributes from around the wrestling world poured in as fans celebrated the legacy of The Deadman.

Speaking on this week's episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell detailed why the legacy of The Deadman was important to WWE, especially to Vince McMahon:

"Vince looks at Undertaker almost like a son. That's not maufactured, that's a shoot. I'm glad those two guys get along. Vince Loves Mark Callaway. Because he made him a lot of money, of course, Callaway made him a lot of money and the company a lot of money. That's why a lot of Mark's stuff, I mean The Undertaker, just the character is gimmicky enough." (from 11:36 onwards)

Mantell also put The Deadman over as one of the greatest to set foot in the squared circle:

"When you watched an Undertaker match, it was different from all the other matches on the card. He was probably one of the best workers in timing, not necessarily in moves. But in timing, he ended up being probably one of the greatest workers ever because there was nothing lost. There was no lost moves because everything he did wasn't rushed."

The Undertaker's last match was at WrestleMania 36

The Phenom last wrestled in the first-ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles. Taker came to the match on a motorcycle ready for a fight.

During the match, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows interfered in an attempt to turn the tide in Styles' favor. However, The Demon from Death Valley was too good to be taken down by The Club.

Taker buried AJ in the mud and claimed another victim for the 25th time at The Showcase of the Immortals.

