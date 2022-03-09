"They told the story on history"- Dutch Mantell picks Roman Reigns' rivalry against former WWE Champion as feud of the year (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell picked Roman Reigns vs. John Cena as the Feud of the Year in the inaugural edition of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

John Cena and The Tribal Chief were part of a historic rivalry last year that culminated with a match between the two stars at SummerSlam. The Head of the Table ultimately won the bout and retained his title in an unforgettable main event.

Mantell is part of an elite panel for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards and, among other categories, made his selection for Feud of the Year from the following nominees:

John Cena vs Roman Reigns from WWE

Edge vs Seth Rollins from WWE

CM Punk vs MJF from AEW

Kenny Omega vs. Adam "Hangman" Page from AEW

Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb from AEW

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the wrestling veteran stated that the rivalry between Roman Reigns and John Cena was one of the best stories in recent history:

" I think Roman Reigns and John Cena had a great story being told," said Mantell. "They told the story on history. I think the one thing that bookers forget is that the fans never forget. They can tell you what happened six months ago and it happens if the story is told correctly. I'm going to go with WWE stories here."

Mantell also praised the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Edge, stating that WWE successfully capitalized on the history between the two men.

"They told a good one too [ Seth Rollins and Edge] and it was because they had a history between themselves, so they capitalized on the history," Mantell continued. "Unless you do that, sometimes things just never take off. But when you have history to push it, to punch it, you got a good story,"- Dutch added [13:00 to 13:58]

You can check out all of Dutch Mantell's picks for the various categories below:

Roman Reigns and John Cena have plenty history in WWE

The history between John Cena and The Universal Champion dates back to 2012, when the latter made his debut alongside his Shield stablemates. The Hounds of Justice took out Cena and Ryback to help CM Punk retain his WWE Championship at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Later in 2013, The Shield again attacked The Cenation leader for the "decade of injustice" he caused. After the breakup of The Shield, Roman Reigns and John Cena locked horns at WWE No Mercy in 2017. Cena cut a classic promo on Reigns during the build to this bout. The Hollywood megastar emerged victorious, but The Tribal Chief evened the score at SummerSlam 2021.

