"Nothing wrong with that match" – Wrestling veteran praises Charlotte Flair-Naomi encounter (Exclusive)

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Naomi burned down the roof in the main event of SmackDown this week.

The two went against each other for almost 20 minutes with the SmackDown Women's title on the line. The momentum shifted to-and-fro in the hard-fought battle. The Queen finally reigned supreme as she pinned Naomi with The Natural Selection.

Mantell was impressed with the main event of the blue brand for the championship match:

"As far as the Charlotte Flair and Naomi match, great match. Nothing wrong with that match. And how long did they go? It was a good match. 20 minutes for them to hold the crows. It was good." (from 6:30 onwards)

Mantell also stressed that WWE should try not to make the match repetitive:

"Okay, when you have a good match like this, let's watch the coming weeks. And if we have Naomi vs. Flair every week, they'll just wear it out. Because they only had that one great match."

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will be at the Elimination Chamber

After the show, WWE announced that the team of Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville will take on Naomi & Ronda Rosey at Elimination Chamber. The match was set up as a direct consequence of the events that transpired after the SmackDown Women's Championship match.

As Charlotte won the championship match, Sonya came back to taunt Naomi. She then launched a 2-on-1 attack on Naomi with The Queen. Soon, Ronda Rousey came to Naomi's aid. She evened the odds and nearly got Deville's arm in a submission hold as Flair pulled the WWE official out of the ring.

