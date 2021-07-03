"I think people gravitate and resonate with that" - Dutch Mantell praises Otis' new character

Otis has seen a drastic change in his character over the past few months. The once jolly, hip swilleving WWE Superstar has had a complete makeover both physically and mentally ever since he came under the supervision of Chad Gable.

He has become meaner, tougher and a lot more ruthless when it comes to his in-ring performances and his promos.

Gone are the days of the man who sits in catering eating whatever he can get his hands on. Gone are the days of the man who would unexpectedly break into a worm and fans are loving it.

Not just the fans, but WWE Superstars and pro-wrestlers alike are loving the change as well. Professional wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently appeared on Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino, where he praised Otis on his new character, stating that people can finally take him seriously now.

"He is a big, huge guy and he is getting over. That little Gable kid with him is the perfect attachment, and Dawkins when he came out you wondered, "What are they gonna do here?", and he beat him right in the middle and that was good. Now you've got to take Otis seriously, because now we know he's not a BS type guy and that he will go out there and stomp on you a while. I think people gravitate and resonate with that." said Dutch Mantell

Otis has certainly become a talent that the WWE Universe has to pay attention to now. His new character has main event potential and can be seen holding a title some time in the near future.

What is next for Otis on SmackDown?

Otis is now a bonafide superstar on SmackDown. WWE are building him up to be an indomitable force that cannot be stopped. As such, questions will naturally arise about what the future holds for Otis, Chad Gable and the Alpha Academy.

At first, it looked like Otis and Gable could go after the tag team titles. However, Roman Reigns' decimation of the Mysterios has made that difficult. Additionally, injuries to Montez Ford have left the Blue Brand's tag division severely depleted.

Nevertheless, the Alpha Academy still have their sights strongly set on the tag titles.

Do you think Otis and Gable should become tag champs? Would Otis be better off pursuing his singles career? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

