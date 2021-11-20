"It was short but it was effective" – WWE veteran praises Sonya Deville storyline on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is impressed with WWE official Sonya Deville.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Naomi and Aliyah were in a tag team match with Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The match ended when Natalya rolled up Naomi, and the referee delivered an extremely fast count. The ref later caught up with Deville backstage to ask if she did a good job. Deville lambasted the referee and said she wanted nothing to do with her:

"That was good. I liked it too. That was probably the first time we saw that referee, and it made sense. I will give them credit on that. It was short, but it was effective. That Sonya Deville, they kind of have her where they need her now. Took her a while, but I think she's finally finding the character. She's finding her legs with that character, and she's doing a pretty good job."

You can watch the full video here:

Sonya Deville had a busy night on SmackDown this week

Sonya Deville had her work cut out on SmackDown ahead of the Survivor Series. On the go-home show of the Blue Brand, Deville worked to ensure things didn't break down into chaos.

Deville was also seen backstage in conversation with Sami Zayn. She announced that although Sami lost his place on the SmackDown Survivor Series men's team, The Master Strategist could still redeem himself in a 25-man dual-branded Battle Royal at Survivor Series.

Sonya Deville was also seen playing peacekeeper between Sasha Banks and Shotzi as the two finally had their singles matchup after weeks of buildup.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh