Dutch Mantell predicts bright future for popular WWE Superstar [Exclusive]

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio and predicted a bright future for the WWE SmackDown star.

The Dirty Dawgs defended their WWE SmackDown tag team titles in a fatal four-way tag team match last night against The Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, and the Mysterios. The Dirty Dawgs retained their titles after Robert Roode pinned Chad Gable.

Pro wrestling legend Dutch Mantell was a guest on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk this week and he had a lot of praise for Dominik Mysterio. Mantell predicted a bright future for the second generation WWE Superstar:

"I thought it was a good match. You know who I'm impressed by? That Dominik kid. He's good and I see a big future for him. Him and his dad appearing together was good. They kept that match together. You look at Rey Mysterio coming in... how long has he been in this business? 25 years... and you look at him, he made those guys... he looked younger than they were, how he moves and I love the double 619. I like that. A lot of creative stuff in this and Roode taking it didn't bother me."

WWE Superstar Robert Roode praised Dominik Mysterio in a recent interview with Sportskeeda

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino spoke to Robert Roode recently. During the interview, the WWE SmackDown star heaped praise on Dominik Mysterio, praising his ability and his work ethic:

"He's coming along great, as far as I can see. Obviously, the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree. His dad is an amazing competitor and Dominik has got a lot of his traits. I think one of those traits is work ethic. So being so young and, honestly, being so comfortable in the ring at this point… and like you said, the schedule is not what we're used to doing. It's not like we're doing non-televised events to get better three days a week leading into our TV shows."

You can check out our full interview with Robert Roode in the video. Roode opened up about the Mysterio family, WrestleMania, being out of the WWE ring because of COVID restrictions and more.

