"They took it and they ran with it" - Dutch Mantell recalls putting up a rumor that WWE was being sold (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell disclosed that he once made up a rumor on social media that the sports entertainment company was being sold to a major media conglomerate.

Mantell is perhaps best known for managing former World Heavyweight Champion and current AEW wrestler Jake Hager, formerly Jack Swagger. He was known as Zeb Colter, and also managed Cesaro during the Swiss Superman's early run on the main roster.

Dutch Mantell, a Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards panelist, recounted a story to Riju Dasgupta, stating that he fooled the dirtsheets into believing that WWE had been purchased by Disney. He expressed that the wrestling media relies too much on rumors instead of factual information.

"I think, you know, all the dirtsheets, they just know too much. And they rely too much on rumors. I put out a rumor one time; I was bored on Twitter one day, and I put up that rumors had it through Stamford, that WWE is being sold to Disney. More details later. And they took it and they ran with it. And I just made it up. So just imagine the things you could make up and people accept 'well he said it, so it must be true.' Because I've never really owned up to that on Twitter I'm just owning up to it now, but I think most people knew that anyway. ''

The former manager went onto state that if the media relied on fact they'd never get anything from the company.

''But I think they concentrate too much on rumors and nothing on fact. But if you relied on facts you would never get anything out of Stamford. Because who knows what Vince says. A lot of people care but nobody knows what he says, so that's the way I look at it." (7:03-8:19)

Dutch Mantell thinks fans know too much about the inner-workings of the wrestling business

During the show, the veteran mentioned that people know too much about the inner workings of the business. He expanded on his feelings about dirt sheets knowing too much and relying on rumors.

Dutch Mantell also briefly managed former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio after the latter's return to WWE. His last on-screen appearance in the company was in May 2016.

