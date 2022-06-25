"He'd just beat the s**t out of you" – Wrestling legend recalls how Randy Savage knocked him out

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about his matches with the Macho Man Randy Savage.

Mantell crossed paths with Macho Man back in the territory days. Their most intense rivalry happened back in 1984 at Memphis Wrestling when Savage was the Mid-America Champion and Mantell was chasing the title.

Mantell made an appearance on the Wrestling Shoot Interviews podcast this week, where he spoke about learning from some of the greats in the business. He mentioned that Randy Savage always gave his 100% in the ring. The veteran recalled getting knocked out when the Hall of Famer rained down on him from the top rope with his Elbow Drop.

"If you left your aggression back in the dressing room, he'd [Savage] just beat the s**t out of you. He dropped those elbows and I mean, he's knocked me out with it, dropping those elbows. I used to wonder, 'How is he knocking me out?'...When he hit me, the impact to the body would make it go down a little bit, the ring, and then my head would go up. And then all of a sudden, the mat is going up and my head is going back. That would knock me out." [From 1:27 - 2:15]

Macho Man Randy Savage was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015

The Macho Man is perhaps one of the most recognizable figures to have graced the wrestling ring. Aside from Hulk Hogan, Savage was the single biggest star in WWE during the late 80s and early 90s.

He had two reigns with the WWE Championship and also won the WCW World Championship four times, making him a six-time World Champion. He is credited for putting on one of the greatest matches against Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat at WrestleMania III. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2015 by Hulk Hogan.

Randy Savage will always be remembered for his over-the-top promos and stellar in-ring work. The Hall of Famer continues to live on in the hearts of millions of fans that he entertained during his time in the business.

