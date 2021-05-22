Dutch Mantell reveals which current wrestler he wants to manage [Exclusive]

Wrestling legend and former manager Dutch Mantell recently revealed which current wrestler he would be interested in managing.

Dutch Mantell is a former wrestler and manager. The wrestling legend had two runs in WWE, one in the early '90s and another as Zeb Coulter where he managed Jack Swagger and later Cesaro and Alberto Del Rio.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell was asked about which current wrestler he would be interested in managing. Mantell named former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green who was released earlier this year:

"A girl that they cut, and I'd love to manage her, and that's Chelsea Green. We had her in TNA and we did a wedding angle where she got left at the altar and it messed her up so bad that she kept coming out with her makeup... loved her, and she could say anything, do anything and right before I could really get the heat on her, the decision was made to put her back in wrestling clothes. If you do that she is gonna look like everybody else. She's the hot mess, Laurel Van Ness and that was her gimmick and she was great at it. It was good stuff and easy to book. You could do anything with her."

Dutch Mantell on if he preferred being a heel or a face

Later on during the show, Dutch Mantell opened up about whether he preferred being a babyface or a heel.

Mantell spoke about how the best heels in the business were naturally gifted and could control the emotions of the fans in attendance. He also confirmed that he always preferred being in the role of a heel:

"I've seen some heels that could almost bring the people to a near riot and then sit them right down and then bring them right back up. It's not hard for them and you can't teach it. You can absorb it and learn from it but you can't teach it. That's one of the things, you can either do it or you can't do it, but I'd rather be a bad guy, a heel."

During the interview, Dutch Mantell also revealed how he advised a young Mark Callaway not to sign with WWE early on in his career. Check out that story HERE.

